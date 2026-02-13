He Was in Exile in UK, Now Looks to Lead Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has claimed victory in the country's first election since the 2024 uprising , positioning itself to form the next government and potentially reshape Bangladesh's political landscape after years of intense rivalry and disputed polls. The party's media unit said on X on Friday that it had secured enough seats in Parliament to govern on its own, though rival group Jamaat-e-Islami raised concerns over delayed results. The final tally hasn't yet been announced by the Election Commission, but several local media outlets reported the BNP crossing the threshold needed to lead the 350-member Parliament, per the AP .

The BNP is headed by 60-year-old Tarique Rahman, its prime ministerial candidate who returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in self-exile in London. He's the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who died in December. The US Embassy in Dhaka congratulated Rahman and his party on the win, calling it a "historic victory." "The United States looks forward to working with you to realize shared goals of prosperity and security for both our countries," US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen wrote on X. China congratulated the BNP for taking the lead in the election, and leaders from India and Pakistan also lauded the BNP leader.

The contest was largely a two-way race between the BNP and an 11-party alliance led by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, a conservative religious party whose growing influence has fueled concern, particularly among women and minority communities. Despite falling short of a majority, the alliance made a notable impact, securing at least 77 seats, per local TV channels. Shafiqur Rahman, who heads Jamaat-e-Islami, secured a seat in Dhaka and is poised to become the opposition leader in Parliament, though his party voiced objections to the handling of the election results.

The vote was seen as a test of Bangladesh's democracy. Thursday's vote took place amid tight security and concerns of democratic backsliding, rising political violence, and the fraying of the rule of law. The election was the first since a bloody student-led revolt in July 2024 led to Hasina's ouster. The Election Commission said on Friday that voter turnout in Thursday's election stood at 59.44%; more than 127 million voters were eligible. More here.