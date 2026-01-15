Trump Unveils Outline of Health Care Plan

'The government is going to pay the money directly to you,' he says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 15, 2026 1:48 PM CST
President Trump speaks at the Detroit Economic Club, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 in Detroit.   (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

President Trump on Thursday announced the outlines of a health care plan he wants Congress to take up. The move comes as Republicans have faced increasing pressure to address rising health costs after lawmakers let subsidies expire, the AP reports. The cornerstone is his proposal to send money directly to Americans for health savings accounts so they can handle insurance and health costs as they see fit. Democrats have rejected the idea as a paltry substitute for the tax credits that had helped lower monthly premiums for many people.

  • "The government is going to pay the money directly to you," Trump said in a video the White House released to announce the plan. "It goes to you and then you take the money and buy your own health care."

  • Trump's plan also focuses on lowering drug prices and requiring insurers to be more upfront with the public about costs, revenues, rejected claims, and wait times for care.
  • Trump has long been dogged by his lack of a comprehensive health care plan as he and Republicans have sought to unwind Barack Obama's signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act. Trump was thwarted during his first term in trying to repeal and replace the law.
  • When he ran for president in 2024, Trump said he had only "concepts of a plan" to address health care. His new proposal, short on many specifics, appeared to be the concepts of a plan, the AP notes. Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, described it to reporters on a telephone briefing as a "framework that we believe will help Congress create legislation."

  • It was not immediately clear if any lawmakers in Congress were working to introduce the president's plan. The White House did not offer any details about how much money it envisioned being sent to consumers to shop for insurance, or whether the money would be available to all ObamaCare enrollees or just those with lower-tier bronze and catastrophic plans.
  • The idea mirrors one floated among Republican senators last year. Democrats largely rejected it, saying the health savings accounts would not be enough to cover costs for most consumers. Currently, such accounts are used disproportionately by the wealthiest Americans, who have more income to fund them and a bigger incentive to lower their tax rate.
  • Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said the announcement was another one of Trump's "empty promises" on health care, the Washington Post reports. "Every American should be asking themselves a simple question: are you paying more for your health care than you were a year ago?" Wyden said. "The answer ought to tell you everything you need to know about the Trump-Republican health care agenda."

