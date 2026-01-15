Trump Unveils Outline of Health Care Plan

President Trump on Thursday announced the outlines of a health care plan he wants Congress to take up. The move comes as Republicans have faced increasing pressure to address rising health costs after lawmakers let subsidies expire, the AP reports. The cornerstone is his proposal to send money directly to Americans for health savings accounts so they can handle insurance and health costs as they see fit. Democrats have rejected the idea as a paltry substitute for the tax credits that had helped lower monthly premiums for many people.

"The government is going to pay the money directly to you," Trump said in a video the White House released to announce the plan. "It goes to you and then you take the money and buy your own health care."