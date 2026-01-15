On Rural Irish Road, a 'Very Unusual Scene'

Drivers on a rural Irish road were confronted with an unusual traffic problem this week: thousands of live crabs scuttling toward nearby fields after a seafood truck crashed into a ditch. The McLaughlin Transport trailer was hauling an estimated 15,000 crabs from Inishowen, in County Donegal, bound for restaurants and shops in Portugal on Monday when it flew off the R238 in the area of Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle, reports UPI . The driver escaped injury, but the impact ruptured aluminum containers and sent around $70,000 worth of shellfish spilling onto the road and surrounding land.

Recovery firm McLaughlin's Light and Heavy Recovery Services, based in Burnfoot, was called in to deal with both the wreckage and the wayward cargo. "It was a very unusual scene, to say the least," Odhran McLaughlin, owner of the recovery service, told Ireland's RTE. He said a crew of about 10 people spent several hours physically collecting the crabs, placing them into large bags, and loading them back onto the truck as many tried to flee to nearby fields. McLaughlin estimated that about 95% of the crabs were eventually recovered, per the BBC.