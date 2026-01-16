High-Profile Defection Shakes UK Conservatives

Party leader fires main rival, who then defects to Nigel Farage's Reform UK
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 15, 2026 6:05 PM CST
High-Profile Defection Shakes UK Politics
Robert Jenrick with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at a Reform UK press conference in Westminster, London, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.   (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Britain's Conservative Party, which governed the country from 2010 until it suffered its worst-ever electoral defeat two years ago, was plunged into fresh turmoil Thursday after its leader sacked the man widely seen as her greatest rival for apparently plotting to defect from the party. He then defected. Robert Jenrick, the Conservative Party's justice spokesperson, confirmed his defection at a subsequent press briefing of Reform UK , the upstart hard-right party led by Nigel Farage, the AP reports.

  • Jenrick said the Conservative Party had "betrayed its voters and members" and was "in denial, or being dishonest" about what it had done on an array of issues, including the economy and immigration. "After the election, I hoped the Conservative Party would change, reckon with our mistakes with humility, repent," he said. "I said this after the election, fought for it, hoped it would be possible. But over the last year, I've realized this was naive. It hasn't happened."

  • Jenrick joins a string of Conservative politicians, many of whom lost their seats at the July 2024 general election, to have made the move to Reform UK, a party that has put clamping down on immigration at the heart of its agenda for government.
  • Critics, including Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, argue that Reform UK is becoming a lifeboat for failed Conservative politicians who have concluded they have no future in the party. Starmer refers to the Conservative Party as a "sinking ship."
  • Though Reform UK only has a handful of lawmakers in the House of Commons, it is leading both the governing Labour Party and the Conservatives in opinion polls ahead of a raft of elections on May 7, including for the parliaments in Scotland and Wales. Farage said the door to further Conservative defections was open but would close on that election day, Britain's equivalent to the US midterms.

  • A day of high drama on the right of British politics started when Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she sacked Jenrick due to "irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect" in a way that was "designed to be as damaging as possible" to the party. She said she had fired him from her shadow cabinet and suspended him from the party, the BBC reports.
  • Badenoch will be hoping her abrupt and straightforward sacking of Jenrick will help bolster her position as the leader of the Conservative Party, often referred to as the Tory Party, and regain supporters lost to Reform UK. She added that Farage won't find it easy keeping Jenrick onside. "All I would say to Nigel is, Rob's not my problem anymore," she said. "He's your problem."
  • In a recording from last March leaked to the Telegraph, Jenrick told party members at a Conservative Association dinner that Farage "can't even run a five-a-side team, so he's not going to be able to run a country." Of Reform UK, he said: "They're not a serious party. We may have sympathy with some of the things that they say. We may understand why millions of our fellow countrymen and women have gone to Reform, but they are not the answer."
  • Thursday's tussle between the Conservatives and Reform UK appears to have put to rest to any idea that the two parties will form an alliance of the right ahead of the next general election, which has to take place by 2029. That means the vote on the right would remain split, potentially helping Labour.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X