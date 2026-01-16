High-Profile Defection Shakes UK Conservatives

Britain's Conservative Party, which governed the country from 2010 until it suffered its worst-ever electoral defeat two years ago, was plunged into fresh turmoil Thursday after its leader sacked the man widely seen as her greatest rival for apparently plotting to defect from the party. He then defected. Robert Jenrick, the Conservative Party's justice spokesperson, confirmed his defection at a subsequent press briefing of Reform UK , the upstart hard-right party led by Nigel Farage, the AP reports.

Jenrick said the Conservative Party had "betrayed its voters and members" and was "in denial, or being dishonest" about what it had done on an array of issues, including the economy and immigration. "After the election, I hoped the Conservative Party would change, reckon with our mistakes with humility, repent," he said. "I said this after the election, fought for it, hoped it would be possible. But over the last year, I've realized this was naive. It hasn't happened."