2 Senators Revive Effort to Stop Lawmakers' Stock Trading

Two senators from opposite parties are joining forces in a renewed push to prohibit members of Congress from trading stocks, an effort that has broad public support but has repeatedly stalled on Capitol Hill. Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican Sen. Ashley Moody on Thursday introduced the legislation Thursday that would bar lawmakers and their immediate family members from trading or owning individual stocks, per WTEN. "There's an American consensus around this, not a partisan consensus, that members of Congress and, frankly, senior members of administrations and the White House, shouldn't be making money off the backs of the American people," Gillibrand said, per the AP.