Leavitt: Trump Remarks About Canceling Midterms 'Facetious'

President Trump wasn't floating a constitutional crisis—he was cracking a joke, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Pressed Thursday on why the president has recently mused multiple times about scrapping this year's midterm elections, Leavitt told reporters Trump's comments were not serious, Mediaite reports. "The president was simply joking," she said, describing his tone as facetious during a closed-door Reuters interview that had no audio or video recording.

Reuters had reported that Trump was venting about the political math facing his party, noting the long-running pattern that the president's party often loses seats in Congress during midterms. "It's some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don't win the midterms," Reuters quoted him as saying. Then, boasting about what he sees as his administration's accomplishments, he reportedly added, "When you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election."

Leavitt agreed that Trump's remark came as he touted what he sees as major accomplishments in office. "He was saying, 'We're doing such a great job, we are doing everything the American people thought—maybe we should just keep rolling.' But he was speaking facetiously," she said. The other recent incident took place at the Kennedy Center during House Republicans' annual retreat earlier this month, Time reports. "How we have to even run against these people," he began while expressing frustration regarding Democrats. "I won't say cancel the election, they should cancel the election, because the fake news would say, 'He wants the elections canceled. He's a dictator.' They always call me a dictator."