High-Speed 'Arizonabahn' May Soon Be a Reality

An Arizona lawmaker wants to turn a remote desert highway into something resembling a US version of the autobahn—at least during daylight hours. Republican state Rep. Nick Kupper is pushing the Reasonable and Prudent Interstate Driving (RAPID) Act , which would scrap daytime speed limits on a test stretch of Interstate 8 west of metro Phoenix, per Straight Arrow News . As the bill suggests, drivers there would be allowed to travel at whatever speed they consider "reasonable and prudent," with state transportation officials collecting data to determine whether the idea should expand to other lightly populated, straight, well-maintained highways.

Kupper, who says he spent a fair amount of time driving on Germany's autobahn while in the military, argues there's "no reason to have a set limit" on such roads, contending that a no-cap system could actually improve safety. The proposal doesn't just focus on those with a heavy foot; It also targets left-lane slowpokes. Under HB 2059, motorists who linger in the passing lane without overtaking another vehicle could face a $500 fine for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense within a year. Advocates say that kind of enforcement would help keep traffic flowing and reduce conflicts between slower drivers and high-speed vehicles.

Traffic safety advocates, however, are alarmed. Rick Murray, head of the National Safety Council's Arizona chapter, cites decades of research linking higher speeds to more frequent and deadlier crashes, noting one long-term study that found a 5mph increase in limits correlated with an 8% rise in fatality rates. Arizona already ranks as the fifth-deadliest state when it comes to deaths on the road, according to a 2024 federal analysis, and Murray calls the RAPID plan a "dangerous departure from proven traffic safety standards." He also warns that removing limits could drive up auto insurance costs in a state where full coverage already averages $2,644 a year.

Kupper counters that Montana's brief experiment with "reasonable and prudent" rural highways in the 1990s showed lower fatality rates per mile traveled than after conventional limits were restored. Montana's policy ended when the state Supreme Court found the vague standard violated due process, but the Arizona Constitution lacks that provision, potentially clearing a legal path for the RAPID Act. The measure has been introduced in the Arizona House and assigned to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Drivers, meanwhile, are divided, per the Sun. "Americans are too stupid and bad at driving for this to work like in Germany," one person snarked online. "Moving to Arizona asap," wrote a more enthusiastic commenter.