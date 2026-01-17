New Research Good News for Tylenol, Bad News for Trump

A new review of studies has found that taking Tylenol during pregnancy doesn't up the risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities, adding to the growing body of research refuting claims made by the Trump administration. President Trump last year promoted unproven ties between the painkiller and autism, telling pregnant women : "Don't take Tylenol." The latest research review, however, published Friday in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women's Health , looked at 43 studies and concluded that the most rigorous ones, like those that compare siblings, provide strong evidence that taking the drug commonly known as paracetamol outside of the US doesn't cause autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities, per the AP .

"It's "safe to use in pregnancy," said lead author Dr. Asma Khalil. "It remains ... the first line of treatment that we would recommend if the pregnant woman has pain or fever." While some studies have raised the possibility of a link between autism risk and using Tylenol, also known as acetaminophen, during pregnancy, more haven't found a connection. A review published last year in BMJ said existing evidence doesn't clearly link the drug's use during pregnancy with autism or ADHD in offspring. A study published the previous year in the Journal of the American Medical Association also found it wasn't associated with children's risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability in an analysis looking at siblings.

Genetics are the biggest risk factor for autism, experts say. Other risks include the age of the child's father, preterm birth, and whether the mother had health problems during pregnancy. The White House, however, has focused on research supporting a link. One of the papers it cited, published in BMC Environmental Health in 2025, analyzed results from 46 past studies and found they supported evidence of an association between Tylenol exposure during pregnancy and increased incidence of neurodevelopmental disorders. Those researchers noted the drug is still important for treating pain and fever during pregnancy, but they said steps should be taken to limit its use.

Some health experts have raised concerns about that review and the way the Trump administration has portrayed it, pointing out that only a fraction of the studies focus on autism and that a link doesn't prove cause and effect. In a commentary published with the latest review, a group of researchers who weren't involved cautioned that discouraging the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy could lead to inadequate pain or fever control—and that may hurt the baby as well as the mother.