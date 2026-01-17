First Responder Reports: Good Had 4 Gunshot Wounds

Newly released emergency responder records shed more light on the Jan. 7 killing of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis, describing both her injuries and a tumultuous scene as federal agents and bystanders converged on Portland Avenue. According to reports from the city's fire and police departments obtained via a state records request, Good had four gunshot wounds, per the Star Tribune : two to the right side of her chest, one to her left forearm, and one to the left side of her head. The paper notes that four bullet wounds "doesn't necessarily mean four bullets were fired," as "a single bullet can cause multiple gunshot wounds."

The paper's analysis of multiple videos appears to show Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross firing three times at close range as Good sat in the driver's seat of her car. Calls to 911 began at 9:38am from both neighbors and Department of Homeland Security personnel, with dispatchers treating the situation as an active shooting. In one recorded call, a DHS staffer in a Homeland Security van reported "officers stuck in a vehicle" and "agitators on the scene," while residents urgently told dispatchers that a woman had been shot "point blank" in her car and that dozens of ICE agents were present.

Paramedics reached Good at 9:42am and found her unresponsive, not breathing, and with an irregular pulse and blood on her face and torso. CNN reports that, while Good was still in her Honda Pilot, a man on the street told federal agents that he was a doctor and could check her pulse. "No! Back up. Now!" one agent screams back at him. When the man insists that he's a physician who can help, the agitated officer retorts, "I don't care!" (watch the footage here).

First responders eventually moved Good from her vehicle to a snowbank and then the sidewalk to separate medical efforts from a scene they described as "escalating" between law enforcement and bystanders, per the Star Tribune. At that point, the reports note, Good was said to be "still not breathing" and now "pulseless." She was on her way to Hennepin County Medical Center by 9:56am; CPR was stopped at 10:30am at the hospital. Legal experts that spoke to HuffPost say there's the possibility of a civil liability suit over the denial of medical care, although a DHS spokesperson claims Good was pronounced dead at the scene. "There was no pulse, but that individual was immediately given aid," says Tricia McLaughlin, in seeming contradiction to the initial first responder reports and video.