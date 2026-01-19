Woman Dies After Riding Universal Coaster

A 70-year-old woman died after riding the Revenge of the Mummy coaster at Universal Studios Florida last year, according to a recently updated state report. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, became unresponsive after riding the indoor roller coaster on Nov. 25 and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) noted in its quarterly theme park incident summary. The brief filing offered no further medical details, and FDACS said it does not receive updates on patients' conditions after the initial report, citing privacy concerns. Universal declined to comment, saying it does not address pending claims, People reports.

State records show 21 medical incidents tied to Revenge of the Mummy since its opening in 2004, ranging from nausea and dizziness to a vertebrae fracture and a seizure, according to WFLA. The ride is an enclosed coaster that can hit about 40mph and features a roughly 39-foot drop, per the Tampa Bay Times.

The death comes as Universal Orlando faces heightened scrutiny over ride safety. In December, five lawsuits were filed in Florida alleging riders at the resort's new Epic Universe park suffered "severe and permanent injuries" on the Stardust Racers roller coaster. Those suits accuse Universal and manufacturer Mack Rides of negligence and product liability. The filings followed the October death of 34-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers; an autopsy found he died of multiple blunt impact injuries and ruled the death an accident. Universal has said it does not comment on active litigation, and Mack Rides has not publicly responded.