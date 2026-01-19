Piers Morgan Hospitalized After Fall

Piers Morgan says 2026 is "off to a cracking start," though not in the way he'd like. The 60-year-old broadcaster revealed Sunday that he fractured his femur in a fall at a London hotel restaurant and is now in the hospital awaiting hip replacement surgery, Page Six reports. Morgan shared a selfie from his hospital bed and an X-ray image on social media , explaining that he tripped on what he described as a small step. The injury, he said, was severe enough that surgeons will replace his hip, leaving him on crutches for around six weeks and grounded from long-haul flights for roughly three months. Broken femurs can take up to six months to completely heal, USA Today reports.

The host of Piers Morgan Uncensored kept things light in his post, joking, "I blame Donald Trump." Morgan and the US president have had a long, sometimes tense relationship dating back to Morgan's winning turn on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.

Since then, Morgan has alternated between defending Trump from what he sees as over-the-top criticism and sharply condemning him over issues including the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Morgan's online talk show, which began on TalkTV in 2022 and now operates under his own brand, is known for combative segments and high-profile guests from across the political spectrum, Fox News reports. There was no immediate word on whether the program's production schedule would be affected by Morgan's recovery.