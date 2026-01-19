For Sale: Massive $300M Purple Sapphire

A Purple Star Sapphire weighing 3,563 carats that's claimed to be the world's biggest of its kind was unveiled over the weekend in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo by the owners, who are ready to sell the precious stone estimated to be worth at least $300 million. The round gem named "Star of Pure Land" is the world's largest documented natural purple star sapphire, said Ashan Amarasinghe, a consultant gemologist. "This is the largest purple star sapphire of its kind," he said of the stone, which weighs about a pound and a half. It "shows a well-defined asterism," he said. "It has six rays asterism. That's something special out of all the other stones."