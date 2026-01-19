Car Rams Into Police Station Lobby

A car smashed into a police station in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Monday, and police believe it wasn't an accident. The 2022 BMW SUV went through the lobby into the station's dispatch center, but the driver was the only person injured, CBS Boston reports. Police say the driver, who was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment, is a Shrewsbury resident known to them, but they hadn't dealt with him since 2019. Police Chief Kevin Anderson said the man's motive is unknown.

The station, which opened in 2023, is around 40 miles west of Boston. Police say the car smashed into the station around 2pm. "You just see two red blinking lights on a car that's like tilted over through the front door of the police station," witness Tyler O'Keefe tells CBS Boston. "I've never seen anything like it. It's insane."

Town Manager Kevin Mizikar says that the vehicle penetrated "the inside wall of the main window where residents come in and interact with dispatch" and that it will take months to repair the damage, the Community Advocate reports. Anderson said it was very lucky that nobody else was hurt. "Our police lobby, we have a lot of activity. Trainings are going on, two conference rooms," he said. The chief said the department remains fully operational.