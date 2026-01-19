The World's 10 Safest Airlines

Etihad of the UAE is No. 1, while Alaska Airlines is top US finisher at No. 15
Posted Jan 19, 2026 5:35 PM CST
An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates.   (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

A new ranking of full-service airlines puts a Gulf carrier in the top spot for the first time. Airline Ratings bestows the honor on the carrier Etihad, based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The ranking takes into account factors including the number of flights, serious incidents, international safety audits, pilot training, and—new this year—incidents of turbulence. No American carrier cracks the top 10, with Alaska Airlines the top US finisher at No. 15. Delta (23) and American (24) were the only other finishers in the top 25. Here are the top 10:

  1. Etihad
  2. Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong)
  3. Qantas (Australia)
  4. Qatar
  5. Emirates (UAE)
  6. Air New Zealand
  7. Singapore Airlines
  8. EVA Air (Taiwan)
  9. Virgin Australia
  10. Korean Air

