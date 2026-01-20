Fla.'s State Bird May Be Booted From Its Nest After 99 Years

Florida lawmakers are mulling a question for the birds this session: Should the mockingbird give way to the flamingo as the official state bird? State Rep. Jim Mooney, a Republican from the Florida Keys, is leading the charge with a campaign that leans hard into pink, complete with flamingo-themed ties and lapel pins. His bill would dethrone the northern mockingbird, the state bird since 1927, and install the American flamingo—all while trying to appease fans of the Florida scrub jay by naming that species the official state songbird, per the Washington Post . Mooney notes that the flamingo is so ingrained in Florida culture that it even appears on the state's lottery tickets, per WLRN .

Beyond symbolism, supporters hope a flamingo designation will help channel more money toward research and conservation, per the Post. The birds are already protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, but conservationists want them listed as threatened, noting that plume hunting and habitat loss nearly eliminated them from the Sunshine State. A recent University of Central Florida study concludes that flamingos are native and "genetically fit for restoration," and Audubon Florida says more than 100 birds that arrived during Hurricane Idalia in 2023 have stayed put.

Sightings in the Everglades and Florida Bay have bolstered Mooney's message that restoration efforts are working. The proposed bird shuffle, however, is colliding with a decades-old push to elevate the scrub jay, a favorite of schoolchildren and environmentalists but a flash point for property rights advocates and developers frustrated by habitat restrictions. The scrub jay also has a prominent critic in longtime NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer, who once labeled the species "evil little birds" and defended the mockingbird, which is the state bird in four other states, as a better parent and singer.

Audubon Florida chief Julie Wraithmell is staying neutral, saying she hopes the rivalry drives attention and funding to all three species. "We don't choose between our kids," she notes. As for Mooney, he insists that this legislation matters. "We seldom have bills that make you feel good," he said, calling the flamingos' apparent return proof that "our restoration projects are bearing fruit."