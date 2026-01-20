Trump Threatens 200% Tariff on French Wine, Champagne

President Trump wants French President Emmanuel Macron to join his new Board of Peace —and he's threatening to make French wine a lot more expensive if Macron continues to balk. "I'll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and Champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join," Trump told reporters on Monday, reports Politico . Trump's new board is billed as an international peace-making organization, with its first mission being Gaza. But so far, only a few leaders have backed the idea, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary.

On Tuesday, French agriculture minister Annie Genevard called Trump's threat "blackmail" during a TV interview in France, per the New York Times. "It's shocking because it's brutal, it's done to force compliance," she told the station TF1. France and other nations appear to be leery of joining an organization that would be largely under Trump's sway, and Trump is expected to push the matter this week during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Macron remains inclined to refuse the invitation, reports Reuters. Still, the two leaders are communicating: Overnight, Trump shared a text from Macron in which the French leader wrote that he didn't understand the US president's desire to take control of Greenland and offered to set up a meeting of G7 leaders on the topic in Paris, after the Davos forum. Trump has further threatened to impose tariffs on European nations that oppose his push for Greenland.