Trump on Greenland Plans: 'You'll Find Out'

President Trump appeared at Tuesday's White House press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the start of his second term. He spoke and answered questions for nearly two hours, the AP reports. The president shared a laundry list of accomplishments, including executive orders he's signed and his administration's move to increase law enforcement in the nation's capital.

Asked how far he would be willing to go to acquire Greenland, he told a reporter, "You'll find out." Asked about Greenlanders making it clear that they do not want to become part of the US, Trump said, "I haven't spoken to them. When I speak to them, I'm sure they'll be thrilled," the New York Times reports. NATO. Asked if pursing Greenland was worth splintering the NATO alliance, Trump said, "I think that we will work something out where NATO is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy." Trump repeated his position that the US needs to take control of the territory for the sake of US national security. "Nobody has done more for NATO than I have, in every way," he said, per the BBC.