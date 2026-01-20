Trump on Greenland Plans: 'You'll Find Out'

He lists accomplishments in 2-hour press briefing, says 'God would be proud'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 20, 2026 3:54 PM CST
President Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Trump appeared at Tuesday's White House press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the start of his second term. He spoke and answered questions for nearly two hours, the AP reports. The president shared a laundry list of accomplishments, including executive orders he's signed and his administration's move to increase law enforcement in the nation's capital.

  • Greenland. Asked how far he would be willing to go to acquire Greenland, he told a reporter, "You'll find out." Asked about Greenlanders making it clear that they do not want to become part of the US, Trump said, "I haven't spoken to them. When I speak to them, I'm sure they'll be thrilled," the New York Times reports.
  • NATO. Asked if pursing Greenland was worth splintering the NATO alliance, Trump said, "I think that we will work something out where NATO is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy." Trump repeated his position that the US needs to take control of the territory for the sake of US national security. "Nobody has done more for NATO than I have, in every way," he said, per the BBC.

  • Emergency meeting. French President Emmanuel Macron this week called for an emergency meeting in Paris with European leaders to address tensions with the US over Trump's pursuit to acquire Greenland as well as tariffs. Trump told reporters that he would not attend the meeting, in part because Macron would not be leading his country for much longer. Macron's second term will end in May 2027.
  • Davos. The president will use a key address in Davos on Wednesday to highlight his administration's accomplishments, he told reporters. "I think more than anything else, what I'm going to be speaking about is the tremendous success that we've had in one year," he said. "I didn't think we could do it this fast."
  • Hells Angels. The president claimed that the immigrants his administration has removed from the US make the Hells Angels "look like the sweetest people on Earth," only to then pause for an aside during the news briefing and compliment the infamous motorcycle gang. "I like the Hells Angels," Trump said. "They voted for me. They protected me, actually."
  • Macron and Starmer. Trump said he hadn't spoken to Macron or British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after overnight Truth Social posts, including one that accused the UK of "stupidity," CNN reports. "No, I haven't, but I think I get along very well with them," he said. "They get a little bit rough when they're, you know, when I'm not around, but when I'm around they treat me very nicely."

  • Deportations. Trump used the podium to draw a line on deportations—saying his administration is focused on criminals, not others living in the US illegally. "We have a lot of heart for people, they came in illegally but they're good people and they're working now in farms and they're working in luncheonettes and hotels," the president said. "We're looking to get the criminals out right now, the criminals."
  • A story from his childhood. Trump often tells the same stories many times over, but on Tuesday he added a new one, as he talked about signing an executive order to bring back mental institutions and insane asylums. Trump waxed nostalgic as he told a story of walking to Little League practice with his mother, reminding reporters he was "quite the baseball player." Querying his mother on bars over windows on a psychiatric hospital in Queens, which he said "loomed over the block," Trump says she told him that "very sick" people lived there.
  • A moment of religious reflection. Trump's at-times rambling briefing included a split second of religious reflection, the AP reports. A reporter asked Trump if he believed God was proud of him, after the president had last year said he believed he got into office because God put him there to save the world. "I think God is very proud of the job I've done, and that includes for religion," Trump replied. "We're protecting a lot of people that are being killed. Christians, Jewish people, lots of people are being protected by me that wouldn't be protected by another type of president."

