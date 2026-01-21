Suit: LA Schools Discriminate Against White Students

A long-running effort to steer extra resources to heavily nonwhite schools in Los Angeles is now at the center of a federal lawsuit claiming it illegally shortchanges white students. The 1776 Project Foundation, a conservative group that opposes racial preferences in education, sued the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday, arguing that a desegregation-era policy violates the Constitution by favoring campuses where enrollment is overwhelmingly Hispanic, Black, Asian, or "other non-Anglo," per the New York Times . Those schools, which make up most of the district, get smaller class sizes—generally capped at 25 students per teacher—more parent-teacher conferences, and extra points in applications to magnet schools.

To qualify, schools must have a population of at least 70% nonwhite students. Schools that don't meet that requirement can see student-teacher ratios as high as 34 to 1, according to the complaint, which claims "inferior treatment and calculated disadvantages" for students at those campuses. The policy—meant to address low academic achievement, overcrowding, and other "harms of segregation" on campuses, per USA Today—traces back to a 1963 desegregation case and a subsequent court order that granted extra support for "racially isolated minority" schools when district-wide integration fell short. More than 600 schools now qualify under the current definition while fewer than 100 do not.

LAUSD, where more than 70% of students are Hispanic and about 10% are non-Hispanic white, said it could not comment on pending litigation but insisted it remains committed to equitable access to services and educational opportunities. The 1776 Project counters that the outdated policy is both "racially discriminatory" and "inflicting present day harms," including on Middle Eastern students classified as white and on students of color who attend schools with larger white populations. The case lands amid a broader legal and political push to narrow or dismantle race-based remedies in education, accelerated by a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in college admissions. Civil rights experts say the efforts risk hollowing out decades of work on school equity.