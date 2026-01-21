15 Years After Fukushima, a Big Nuclear Plant Is Back Online

Japan has flipped the switch on the world's biggest nuclear power plant again, and the move is stirring up old fears, along with new energy ambitions. The Tokyo Electric Power Company this week restarted Reactor No. 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex in Niigata prefecture, its first major reactor revival since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, per the New York Times . The plant had been offline for years as Japan tightened safety rules and wrestled with public distrust. The restart, delayed by a failed safety-alarm test over the weekend, will send power mainly to the Tokyo area.

Nationally, the restart—which one energy analyst calls a "major turning point" for Japan, per Reuters—reflects a broader bet on nuclear power as Japan scrambles for low-carbon, reliable energy to run chip plants and AI data centers while cutting dependence on imported coal and natural gas, per the Times. Before Fukushima, nuclear provided about 30% of Japan's electricity; that share is now under 10%. The government wants to push it back to roughly 20% by 2030, which would require reactivating nearly all remaining reactors. Energy analysts say renewables alone are unlikely to meet rising demand, calling nuclear the "only practical option" for hitting climate targets.

Locally, the restart exposes a familiar fault line: Urban areas get the electricity, while rural communities absorb the risk. Many Fukushima evacuees resettled in Niigata, drawn by its relatively low radiation levels, despite an idled nuclear plant that once helped fuel the local economy. Some residents say they now face "a life of constant daily vigilance" as TEPCO returns to operation in their backyard, even though several evacuation-route upgrades and shelters demanded by local officials are still incomplete. The AP reports that nearly 19,000 locals within a 3-mile radius of the plant would need to be evacuated if a leak were to take place.

Surveys show that most Niigata residents doubt conditions are ready and remain wary of TEPCO, which critics accuse of downplaying tsunami risks before 2011 and mishandling the Fukushima cleanup. The restart went ahead after Niigata's prefectural assembly approved it and the governor endorsed the vote as a stand-in for a broader public mandate, angering opponents who wanted a direct referendum. To supporters such as Kashiwazaki's mayor, however, the plant is both an economic anchor and a climate tool, part of a local strategy that also includes solar projects and battery storage.