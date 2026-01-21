Politics | Lisa Cook SCOTUS Appears Set to Let Lisa Cook Stay at the Fed Conservative justices were skeptical of administration's arguments in high-stakes case By Rob Quinn withNewser.AI Posted Jan 21, 2026 12:58 PM CST Copied Rep. Maxine Waters, ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, leads a group of House Democrats to the Supreme Court in support of Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) See 1 more photo The Supreme Court signaled Wednesday it may draw a line on President Trump's expansion of presidential powers—and it runs straight through the Federal Reserve. In arguments over Trump's attempt to oust Democratic-appointed Fed governor Lisa Cook, justices from both wings of the court sounded inclined to keep her in place while a legal fight over her removal moves forward, a process that could stretch for years, the Washington Post reports. In October, the court ruled that she could stay at the Fed ahead of the January arguments in the case. Trump moved to fire Cook in August, accusing her of mortgage fraud tied to allegedly claiming two primary residences to secure better loan terms. Cook denies it; her lawyer says even if the allegations were true, they predate her 2022 appointment by President Biden and don't meet the "for cause" standard Congress set for removing Fed board members. A trial judge and an appeals court have already put the firing on hold; the administration appealed, arguing the president both had sufficient cause and that courts can't second-guess his decision. Several justices didn't buy that. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal justices, stressed the Fed's independence given its sway over interest rates and the broader economy, warning that resolving the case "too quickly and without due process" would undermine that independence. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump-appointed conservative who has championed a strong presidential hand over other independent agencies like the FTC, hinted the Fed might be different. He suggested the central bank could get special protection even as the court considers dismantling a 90-year-old precedent that shields many agency heads from at-will firing. The "position that there's no judicial review, no process required, no remedy available, very low bar for cause that the president alone determines—that would weaken if not shatter the independence of the Federal Reserve," Kavanaugh said, per the BBC. The justices appeared frustrated that the Trump administration had rushed to file an emergency appeal before lower courts had fully considered the attempted firing, the Wall Street Journal reports. "Is there any reason why this whole matter had to be handled by everybody ... in such a hurried manner?" asked Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative. Two other conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, were skeptical that the allegations against Cook were serious enough for emergency action from the court, reports the New York Times. The case unfolds as Trump publicly pressures the Fed to cut rates faster and as his Justice Department runs a separate criminal probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell over whether he misled Congress about a $2.5 billion headquarters renovation. Powell attended Wednesday's hearing. A ruling is expected within weeks or months, the Post reports. The Times notes that when Congress created the central bank in 1913, they made it difficult for presidents to remove governors so the Fed would be "focused less on pleasing the president and more on setting interest rates that would foster a robust economy." In a statement after the hearing, Cook said the case is "about whether the Federal Reserve will set key interest rates guided by evidence and independent judgment or will succumb to political pressure." "Research and experience show that Federal Reserve independence is essential to fulfilling the congressional mandate of price stability and maximum employment," Cook added. "That is why Congress chose to insulate the Federal Reserve from political threats, while holding it accountable for delivering on that mandate. For as long as I serve at the Federal Reserve, I will uphold the principle of political independence in service to the American people." Read These Next Swedish hit song to Milli Vanilli: Hold my beer. Gunman said four words before he shot a judge and his wife. Behold, the age of peanut butter raises. In one sense, Trump will indeed get a third term, argues an op-ed. See 1 more photo Report an error