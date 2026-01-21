SCOTUS Appears Set to Let Lisa Cook Stay at the Fed

The Supreme Court signaled Wednesday it may draw a line on President Trump's expansion of presidential powers—and it runs straight through the Federal Reserve. In arguments over Trump's attempt to oust Democratic-appointed Fed governor Lisa Cook, justices from both wings of the court sounded inclined to keep her in place while a legal fight over her removal moves forward, a process that could stretch for years, the Washington Post reports. In October, the court ruled that she could stay at the Fed ahead of the January arguments in the case.

Trump moved to fire Cook in August, accusing her of mortgage fraud tied to allegedly claiming two primary residences to secure better loan terms. Cook denies it; her lawyer says even if the allegations were true, they predate her 2022 appointment by President Biden and don't meet the "for cause" standard Congress set for removing Fed board members.