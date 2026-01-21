Delta Passenger Ends Up 'Soaked' in Deicing Fluid

One passenger on a Delta flight out of New York got an unexpected kind of in-flight service: a dose of deicing fluid in the cabin. Delta Flight 1307 was readying for departure from LaGuardia Airport to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday when the Airbus A220 returned to the gate after deicing liquid leaked into the aircraft and "soaked" a passenger, according to an air traffic control recording posted by LiveATC.net.

Flight data shows the plane, scheduled to leave around 2:20pm, was delayed about three hours, People reports. In the recording, the pilot tells the controller, "We had a bunch of deicing fluid leak inside the aircraft and soak a passenger." Asked whether medical help was needed, the pilot replies that the traveler might require "a new pair of pants."

A Delta rep later said only a small amount of fluid hit the passenger's clothing, who had a seat near the wings, and that the aircraft was swapped out as a precaution. The airline called such leaks "very rare" and said the propylene glycol-based deicing chemicals used are considered non-hazardous to passengers. View From the Wing notes airplane "doors and seals are not designed to behave like a submarine hatch on the ground, and high-pressure spray too close to gaps can push fluid inside past seals."