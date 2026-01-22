Soil Fungus Sickens Dozens in Tennessee

A soil-dwelling fungus is reportedly to blame for a cluster of respiratory illnesses near Nashville, and possibly one death. Tennessee health officials say they're investigating an outbreak of histoplasmosis, a respiratory infection triggered by inhaling spores of the histoplasma fungus, which has sickened at least 36 people, some of whom are "critically ill," per Fox News . Cases have been reported since late summer in Maury and Williamson counties, including the city of Spring Hill and nearby Thompson's Station. One possible death, that of 39-year-old Spring Hill resident Alyssia Brown, is under review as part of the probe. Brown's positive test result for histoplasmosis came back only after she died at home in mid-December, reports the New York Times .

Histoplasma thrives in soil, especially where bird or bat droppings are present, and is common throughout the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys. The fungus is not spread person-to-person. Most people exposed never feel sick, but when illness does occur, symptoms usually appear within two weeks and can mimic the flu: fever, chills, cough, chest pain, fatigue, and night sweats. Often missed or diagnosed late, histoplasmosis can rarely lead to severe lung disease or infections such as meningitis, particularly in people with heavy exposure or weakened immune systems. There is no vaccine, though antifungal medications can help.

Investigators have not pinpointed a single source. Construction, demolition of older buildings, landscaping, farming, and yard work are all activities that can stir up contaminated soil, officials note. Brown's family, awaiting an official cause of death from an autopsy, says she had remarked on extensive excavation and building work in the areas where she drove for Instacart. She was ill for weeks before visiting an emergency room, where she was tested for histoplasmosis before returning home. However, state epidemiologists say the infection is not yet confirmed as causing any deaths, per Fox. The Tennessee Department of Health has alerted local clinicians to watch for potential cases with symptoms starting on or after Aug. 1.