Sinners Just Set a Record for Oscar Nominations

Ryan Coogler's blues-steeped vampire epic Sinners led all films with 16 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday, setting a record for the most in Oscar history. Along with best picture, Coogler was nominated for best director and best screenplay, and double-duty star Michael B. Jordan was rewarded with his first Oscar nomination, for best actor, per the AP. Paul Thomas Anderson's father-daughter revolutionary saga One Battle After Another trailed in second with 13 nominations. Four of its actors—Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn—were nominated, though newcomer Chase Infiniti was left out in best actress. The big nominations:
- Best film: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.
- Director: Chloé Zhao, Hamnet; Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme; Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another; Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value; Ryan Coogler, Sinners.
- Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet; Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You; Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue; Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value; Emma Stone, Bugonia.
- Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme; Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another; Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon; Michael B. Jordan, Sinners; and Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent.
- Supporting actress: Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter LilIeaas for Sentimental Value, Amy Madigan for Weapons, Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners, and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.
- Supporting actor: Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein, Sean Penn for One Battle After Another, Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value, Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another, and Delroy Lindo for Sinners.
- Original screenplay: Blue Moon, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners.
- Animated film: Arco, Elio, KPop Demon Hunters, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Zootopia 2.
- International film: The Secret Agent, Brazil; It Was Just an Accident, France; Sentimental Value, Norway; Sirât, Spain; The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia.
. Winners will be announced on the ABC telecast on March 15, with Conan O'Brien hosting.