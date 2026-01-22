Qatari Gift to Serve as Temporary Air Force One

Air Force says it will be ready by summer
Posted Jan 22, 2026 12:50 PM CST
Qatari Gift to Serve as Temporary Air Force One
A Boeing 747 with the color scheme of planes used by the Qatari royal family is seen Friday, May 2, 2025 at San Antonio International Airport.   (Brandon Lingle/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)

A foreign gift is on track to become the president's ride by this summer. The Air Force says the Qatari-funded Boeing 747-8 being converted into a temporary Air Force One—known internally as a "VC-25 bridge aircraft"—is expected to be ready "no later than summer 2026," the Wall Street Journal reports. Officials haven't given an exact date, but say the jet, already repainted in President Trump's preferred red, white, and dark-blue livery, could potentially appear during July Fourth events marking the nation's 250th anniversary.

  • Whether it will be fully outfitted with the full suite of Air Force One capabilities by then is unclear; for now, secure communications and the new paint job are the only likely guarantees, and most details remain classified, the Journal reports. Last year, analysts estimated that fully converting the 14-year-old jet could take years and cost more than $1 billion.
  • The bridge plane fills a gap created by delays in the $3.9 billion Boeing program to replace the aging 747s that have flown presidents since the early 1990s. Those purpose-built aircraft can refuel in flight, fend off missile threats, and provide White House-level communications.
  • The first of the two new Boeing jets isn't due until mid-2028, after years of technical and workforce problems—timing that has frustrated Trump, who has repeatedly complained that the current aircraft are outdated and cramped.
  • His irritation was underscored Tuesday when a plane carrying him to Davos had to turn back over the Atlantic due to an electrical issue. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joked that the Qatari plane was sounding "much better" after the incident, the Hill reports.

  • Aware of Trump's dissatisfaction, Qatar offered Trump the plane last year and it is now being refitted by defense contractor L3Harris in Waco, Texas, according to the Journal, though the Air Force won't publicly confirm the contractor. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told lawmakers in June the renovation will likely stay under $400 million, funded with leftover money from a Pentagon nuclear-missile replacement program. Air Force pilots have already started training on similar 747-8s operated by cargo carrier Atlas Air.
  • Ethics experts and some lawmakers question whether accepting a high-value aircraft from a foreign government brushes up against the Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause, which bars officials from taking gifts from foreign states without Congress' consent.
  • "The fact that taxpayers are now funding a fifth Air Force One, originating from a foreign monarchy, is a staggering abuse of public trust, fiscal priorities, and national security interests," said Virginia Cantel at Democracy Defenders Fund, per CBS News. The watchdog group requested an investigation of the gift last year.
  • Trump has dismissed such concerns, calling the offer a "great gesture" and saying he'd be "stupid" to refuse it. He's floated turning the jet into a centerpiece for his future presidential library in Miami once it's retired from service.

