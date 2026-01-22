Qatari Gift to Serve as Temporary Air Force One

A foreign gift is on track to become the president's ride by this summer. The Air Force says the Qatari-funded Boeing 747-8 being converted into a temporary Air Force One—known internally as a "VC-25 bridge aircraft"—is expected to be ready "no later than summer 2026," the Wall Street Journal reports. Officials haven't given an exact date, but say the jet, already repainted in President Trump's preferred red, white, and dark-blue livery, could potentially appear during July Fourth events marking the nation's 250th anniversary.