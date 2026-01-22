Details of Trump's Greenland 'Framework' Are Hazy

President Trump says there's a Greenland deal in the works, but many details remain very unclear. Trump announced Wednesday that he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had agreed on a "framework" for a future arrangement covering Greenland and the wider Arctic, calling it potentially "great" for the US and all NATO countries. But he offered no details, and Rutte's office later said he hadn't proposed any sovereignty compromise in their meeting. NATO, in its own carefully worded statement, said only that talks between Denmark, Greenland, and the US would aim to ensure Russia and China never gain an economic or military foothold on the island, reports the New York Times .

Behind the scenes, however, senior Western officials say NATO military representatives in Brussels have been discussing a territorial workaround similar to British military bases in Cyprus, giving the US sovereign control over small enclaves in Greenland, while leaving overall ownership with Denmark. It's unclear whether that concept is part of what Trump is calling a framework deal.

Rutte tells Bloomberg that details of sovereignty were not discussed. He said there was also no discussion of an increased US troop presence, though Denmark has said it is "completely open" to that scenario. Trump told Fox Business that details are still being negotiated, but "essentially it's total access. There's no end, there's no time limit."

Before Trump's Wednesday announcement, alliance officials weighed options to defuse a standoff that has seen Trump threaten tariffs and hint at "excessive strength and force" if Washington didn't get what he repeatedly described as US "ownership" of Greenland, the Times reports. In his speech at Davos before the "framework" was announced, Trump ruled out using military force to seize Greenland. Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that there was no written agreement and the meeting with Rutte was a way for Trump to back down from his threats without losing face. "I don't think there's a deal at all at the moment. I mean, it's a sort of a fake deal so far," former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Denmark's prime minister's office did not immediately comment, but key lawmakers in Copenhagen reiterated that they will not hand over the island, even as some welcomed Trump's explicit promise not to use military force. Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of Denmark's Parliament, called Trump's claims "completely absurd," insisting NATO has "absolutely no mandate" to negotiate over the territory without Greenlanders at the table.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland's prime minister, said Thursday that he doesn't know the details of the proposed deal but Greenland is ready for "respectful and good dialogue," the Guardian reports. He said sovereignty and territorial integrity remain red lines and when it comes to minerals, anybody extracting resources will have to "respect our legislation and our very high environmental standards."