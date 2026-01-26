Google to Pay Over Claims Voice Assistant Eavesdropped

Google has agreed to pay $68 million to resolve claims that its voice assistant was a snoop. The deal stems from a lawsuit alleging that the assistant improperly recorded private conversations and then shared the info with advertisers, reports CNBC. The assistant is designed to activate when it hears prompts such as "Hey Google." But in the lawsuit, consumers alleged that the assistant began recording under other circumstances, possibly when the device misheard what was said. Such inadvertent activations are known as "false accepts," per a post at TipRanks.