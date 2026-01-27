Appeals Court Confirms Alina Habba Served Illegally

A federal appeals court has declined to revisit its ruling that Alina Habba held the top federal prosecutor's job in New Jersey without legal authority, tightening scrutiny on how the Trump administration installed its preferred US attorneys. On Monday, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected the Justice Department's request for a rare en banc review of a December decision that found Habba's tenure as US attorney violated federal laws, reports the New York Times . Habba, formerly a personal lawyer to President Trump, left the post a week after that ruling and now serves as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi, overseeing US attorneys nationwide.

The dispute traces back to Trump's March appointment of Habba as interim US attorney in New Jersey. After district judges declined to extend her interim term and instead appointed another prosecutor, Desiree Leigh Grace, the Justice Department ousted Grace and reinstalled Habba as acting US attorney through what an appellate panel later described as an improper series of maneuvers. In August, a federal judge ruled that Habba had been serving unlawfully, a decision the Third Circuit panel upheld, saying the arrangement ran afoul of statutes governing federal vacancies.

Monday's refusal to rehear the case leaves the Trump administration with the option of appealing to the Supreme Court. But defense lawyer Gerald Krovatin, whose challenge helped trigger the ruling, said the latest decision confirmed the strength of the earlier opinions. His focus now turns to the DOJ's newly imposed three-person leadership team in New Jersey. Two defendants under prosecution have argued that having a team essentially serve as US attorney without proper authority violates the law and their rights, per the New Jersey Globe. The state's Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has accused the government of using "a seemingly bottomless bag of tricks" in an attempt to bypass the federal judiciary and Senate.