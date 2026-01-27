Menopause Linked to Alzheimer's-Like Brain Changes

Menopause may leave a fingerprint on the brain that resembles early changes seen in Alzheimer's disease, a large UK study suggests. Researchers analyzing data from nearly 125,000 women—about 11,000 of whom underwent MRI scans—found that postmenopausal women had reduced gray matter volume in several key brain regions commonly affected in Alzheimer's, per the BBC . Those included the hippocampus and entorhinal cortex, key in memory storage and retrieval, and the anterior cingulate cortex, tied to emotional regulation, per Scientific American . The study, published in Psychological Medicine , does not show that menopause causes dementia, but it may help explain why women are more likely than men to develop the condition.

"The brain regions where we saw these differences are ones that tend to be affected by Alzheimer's disease," said senior author Barbara Sahakian of the University of Cambridge, adding that menopause "could make these women vulnerable further down the line." Women account for almost twice as many dementia cases as men, and about two-thirds of people living with Alzheimer's in the UK, according to the Alzheimer's Society. Its representative Michelle Dyson said the work reinforces evidence that menopause affects the brain's structure, but stressed that without long-term follow-up to see who develops dementia, researchers cannot yet link the observed changes directly to increased risk.

The study also examined hormone replacement therapy, prescribed to ease hot flashes and sleep problems, finding those who received the treatment had lower volumes of gray matter in some brain areas and higher rates of anxiety and depression than those who did not receive HRT, per Scientific American. However, researchers note many already had mental health issues before starting treatment, and there's no sign that HRT causes brain changes or menopause symptoms. Co-author Christelle Langley said menopause can bring a wide range of difficulties, including psychological ones, and urged greater openness and support. "There should be no embarrassment in letting others know what you're going through and asking for help," she said.