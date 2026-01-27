Trump Impeachment Witness Is Running for Senate

Alex Vindman is testing whether his fame from the first Trump impeachment can translate into a Senate seat in increasingly red Florida. The retired Army lieutenant colonel and former National Security Council official launched a Democratic bid Tuesday for the seat now held by Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, an appointee filling Marco Rubio's term after Rubio became secretary of state. A special election in November will decide who serves the remaining two years. In his announcement video , Vindman leans heavily on his 2019 impeachment testimony, showing clips as he reminds viewers he once swore an oath "to tell the truth about a president who broke his," per NBC News .

Vindman, who immigrated from Ukraine as a child and served in Iraq, was a central witness in the House inquiry into President Trump's effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, his son, and the 2016 election. Vindman later retired, alleging Trump blocked his promotion; he and his twin brother Eugene, now a congressman from Northern Virginia, were removed from their NSC posts after the impeachment trial. In the launch video, Vindman accuses Trump of unleashing "a reign of terror and retribution" and describes a country in "chaos," with "thug militias attacking citizens," higher prices from tariffs, and rising health insurance costs.

He also targets Moody, a former state attorney general, as a rubber stamp for Trump and wealthy interests, saying she was put in the Senate as a guaranteed "yes" vote for "billionaires." To take control of the Senate, Democrats need to maintain all current seats and flip four. But Moody will likely be favored in a state where Democrats have struggled: they haven't won a Senate race since 2012, and Trump carried Florida by double digits in 2024. While "appointed senators have a history of faring less well than those who were elected," Moody previously won two state attorney general races by large margins, Politico reports. She's already received Trump's endorsement.