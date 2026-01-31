Trump: My New Pick for BLS Will 'Quickly Fix' Things

President Trump said on Friday that he's nominating the government economist Brett Matsumoto to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, after having previously accused the federal agency of releasing low monthly jobs numbers in order to make him look bad. There's no evidence that the Bureau of Labor Statistics sought to undermine Trump with its data releases, but a string of revisions to prior reports this summer showed that the job market weakened after Trump returned to the White House and fired the BLS director in August.

The president has maintained that the BLS is a troubled agency that had been led by "WEAK and STUPID people," according to a Friday night social media post cited by the AP. Trump said that Matsumoto would "QUICKLY fix" any issues with the agency. Matsumoto has worked as a supervisory research economist at the BLS and has been serving as a senior economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers. The president had initially picked EJ Antoni, the chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, to lead the BLS. But the White House withdrew the nomination in September as Antoni faced sharp criticisms about his qualifications.

NBC News also reported that Antoni was in the crowd outside the US Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Trump had the previous BLS commissioner, Erika McEntarfer, fired after the July jobs report was released in August. That jobs report showed that just 73,000 jobs had been added in the previous month, and that 258,000 fewer jobs were created in May and June than previously estimated. The July figure has since been revised downward to 72,000. The BLS also releases an array of economic reports, including the consumer price index that covers inflation. The Wall Street Journal first reported Matsumoto's selection by Trump.