America Has a New Gambling Problem

Online sports betting didn't just hook one Brooklyn journalist—his story shows how quickly legal gambling has embedded itself into American life. Harper's Magazine writer Jasper Craven traces his own slide from curiosity to routine betting after New York legalized online sportsbooks in 2022. What began as a single wager soon became a habit, less about sports than about the ease of placing one more bet, then another. "Really, it was FanDuel that gave me a reason to watch football," he writes.

His personal account mirrors a broader national shift. Since the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, nearly half of American men ages 18 to 49 maintain an online betting account. The likes of FanDuel and DraftKings blanket broadcasts and social feeds with easy bets and bonuses designed to make gambling feel low-risk and routine. Craven describes how the apps let him "experience risk, feed my ego, and even find something like occasional redemption." But he also learned that losing often invited bigger bets—an impulse known as chasing losses and one that clinicians associate with gambling addiction.

The deeper danger, Craven reports, is how little infrastructure exists to address the fallout. In Nevada, where gambling is most entrenched, about 15% of residents meet the criteria for problem gambling, nearly double the national average, yet the state devotes only about $2 million a year to treatment. Advocates compare the moment to the early days of the opioid crisis: heavy advertising, easy access, and minimal guardrails. One specialist told Craven that gambling addiction is uniquely hard to treat because money itself can't be avoided, which keeps relapse within reach: "I've never had a late-stage alcoholic say, 'If I get drunk just right, my liver will heal.'" Read the full story.