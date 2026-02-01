Suicide Pod Creator Thinks AI Should Give the Approval

The idea of a 3D-printed suicide pod was probably controversial enough, but now its inventor wants to let artificial intelligence decide who gets to use it. Euronews reports that longtime euthanasia advocate Philip Nitschke thinks AI could replace psychiatrists in determining whether someone has the mental capacity to choose assisted dying. Nitschke, who's spent more than three decades arguing that end-of-life decisions should belong to individuals rather than doctors, says human assessments are inconsistent and overly subjective. "We don't think doctors should be running around giving you permission or not to die," he said. "It should be your decision if you're of sound mind."

Under assisted-dying laws worldwide, mental capacity is typically assessed by psychiatrists. But Nitschke says he's seen the same patient receive different determinations from multiple doctors. His proposal is that AI could offer a more standardized approach. The system would use a conversational avatar that asks users about their reasoning, emotions, and understanding of death, then determines whether they meet the threshold for capacity. If approved, the software unlocks the pod for 24 hours. However, critics warn that algorithms could misread temporary distress as informed consent. Nitschke acknowledges the risks but insists human judgment is no less flawed. "There is a real question about what this assessment of this nebulous quality actually is," he said.

As this debate expands, Nitschke is pushing ahead with new designs. He told the Daily Mail he's printed parts for a "Double Dutch" version of Sarco built for couples who want to die together. The idea emerged after feedback from people disturbed by the loneliness of dying alone in the pod, he said, and Switzerland's permissive legal framework makes it the only plausible testing ground. But at least in that case, even if AI makes the call that both people have the mental capacity to take their own life, there are two actual humans involved in the final decision. "If they both want to die, they have to die together," said Nitschke. "They have to both press the buttons at the same time."