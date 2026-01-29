Trump Order Would Change California's Rebuilding Permits

President Trump has announced that he signed an executive order to speed up reconstruction of tens of thousands of homes destroyed by the January 2025 Los Angeles-area wildfires. The order directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration to find a way to issue regulations that would preempt state and local rules for obtaining permits and allow builders to "self-certify" that they have complied with "substantive health, safety, and building standards." In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom scoffed at the notion that the federal government could issue local rebuilding permits, the AP reports. "An executive order to rebuild Mars" would be equally useful, Newsom posted on X .

Newsom also urged Trump to approve the state's $33.9 billion disaster aid request. The Democratic governor has traveled to Washington, DC, to advocate for the money, but the administration has not approved it. "Please actually help us," Newsom posted. "We are begging you." He said on social media that more than 1,600 rebuilding permits have been issued in Los Angeles and that officials are moving at a fast pace. A White House statement said the order, signed Friday, seeks to allow homeowners to rebuild without contending with "unnecessary, duplicative, or obstructive" permitting requirements. Trump's order looks likely to be challenged by Los Angeles and California, per the Los Angeles Times.

Fewer than a dozen homes had been rebuilt in Los Angeles County as of Jan. 7, one year after the fires began, the AP found. About 900 homes were under construction. The Palisades and Eaton fires killed 31 people and destroyed about 13,000 residential properties. The fires burned for more than three weeks, and cleanup efforts took about seven months. The order also directs federal agencies to expedite waivers, permits, and approvals to work around any environmental, historic preservation or natural resource laws that might stand in the way of rebuilding. Calling the order a "political stunt," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that instead of trying to meddle in the permitting process, the Trump administration should speed up FEMA reimbursements and issue an order to "demand the insurance industry pay people for their losses."