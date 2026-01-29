Her Long-Neglected Crock Sells for $32K

For nearly 30 years, a big stoneware crock on Lois Jurgens' back porch in Nebraska was little more than a sturdy spot on which to park grilling tools. But earlier this month—on her 91st birthday, in fact—that same 30-gallon crock sold at auction for $32,000, reports the New York Post. The resident of Holdrege says she had no idea the crock made by Red Wing Stoneware more than a century ago was valuable. She had nearly put it up for sale for $20 at a garage sale, but "it was too heavy for us to handle," Jergens tells the Washington Post.
She then spotted an item in the local paper about an upcoming auction that would include Red Wing crocks, and reached out to Ken Bramer of Bramer Auction & Realty in Nebraska. He visited her and knew immediately the crock would sell well for a number of reasons: It's salt-glazed rather than zinc-glazed, it features a cobalt blue butterfly, and, unusually, it bears the Red Wing stamp twice, at the top and bottom. "I just couldn't believe it," says Jurgens. "It's the biggest thing I've ever gotten on my birthday."