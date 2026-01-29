Her Long-Neglected Crock Sells for $32K

For nearly 30 years, a big stoneware crock on Lois Jurgens' back porch in Nebraska was little more than a sturdy spot on which to park grilling tools. But earlier this month—on her 91st birthday, in fact—that same 30-gallon crock sold at auction for $32,000, reports the New York Post. The resident of Holdrege says she had no idea the crock made by Red Wing Stoneware more than a century ago was valuable. She had nearly put it up for sale for $20 at a garage sale, but "it was too heavy for us to handle," Jergens tells the Washington Post.