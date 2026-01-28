Trump Doubles Down on His 'Armada' Warning

Last week President Trump warned Iran that an "armada" was heading its way, said the same on Monday, and recycled the warning on Wednesday. In a Truth Social post, Trump cautioned that a "massive Armada" led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is speeding toward Iran "with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose." He called the deployment larger than one sent to Venezuela and said it was "ready, willing, and able" to carry out its mission "with speed and violence, if necessary" should Iran not come to the table to negotiate "a fair and equitable deal" regarding its nuclear weapons program. He concluded: