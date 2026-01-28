Trump Doubles Down on His 'Armada' Warning

Last week President Trump warned Iran that an "armada" was heading its way, said the same on Monday, and recycled the warning on Wednesday. In a Truth Social post, Trump cautioned that a "massive Armada" led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is speeding toward Iran "with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose." He called the deployment larger than one sent to Venezuela and said it was "ready, willing, and able" to carry out its mission "with speed and violence, if necessary" should Iran not come to the table to negotiate "a fair and equitable deal" regarding its nuclear weapons program. He concluded:
- "Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was "Operation Midnight Hammer," a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again."
"Operation Midnight Hammer" was the June 2025 US operation that destroyed several Iranian nuclear sites, per CNBC. The New York Times notes that while Trump has issued a series of threats to Iran over its crackdown on protesters, he made no reference to the protests in his Wednesday post. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal flags one potential complication in Trump's quest to tighten the screws on Iran: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week said the US could not use their airspace and territory to facilitate any potential attack on Iran.