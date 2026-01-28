Claire Danes Had 'Convulsive Tears' Over Third Pregnancy

Claire Danes says the shock of finding out she was pregnant at 44 sent her straight into "meltdown" mode. On Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast , the Homeland star recalled calling her ob-gyn "in convulsive tears" after she says her pregnancy test flashed "bold, cap-locked PREGNANT," per CNN . The news felt especially unlikely, she said, because conceiving her second child, her son Rowan, required two cycles of IVF. "None of this was by design," Danes noted, adding that each of her three kids is spaced five years apart. "I didn't know it was physically possible. I was 44 ... It just was so unlikely."

Danes, now 46, said she first voiced her pregnancy suspicions while at a spa with a good friend, after spiraling online about the tiny odds of conceiving naturally at her age. Her friend then shared that she'd had a dream she was pregnant—but in Danes' body. Danes went on to have "two strong cocktails," took a pregnancy test the next day, and broke down when it came back positive. The actor, who welcomed her daughter in July 2023, also revealed the baby's name publicly for the first time: Shay.

"This beautiful girl emerged and she's the best and none of it was up to me and I'm just delighted," Danes said, describing Shay as "very kind of in her head and dreamy." She has previously said the late-in-life pregnancy left her feeling a "funny shame ... like I had been caught fornicating past the point I was meant to." Danes and husband Hugh Dancy, whom she met while filming 2007's Evening, married in 2009. She was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the Netflix series The Beast in Me. People notes that the couple also share Rowan, who's 7, and 13-year-old son Cyrus. Watch the podcast in full here.