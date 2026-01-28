Jeff Buckley Died in 1997, Now Has a Top 100 Hit

Jeff Buckley just landed on a chart he never reached while alive. Nearly three decades after his death, the singer-songwriter has scored his first appearance on Billboard's Hot 100: "Lover, You Should Have Come Over" took slot No. 97 this week, powered by a wave of TikTok interest in the 1994 track. The song itself isn't new to fans—it's a sparse, yearning ballad from Grace, Buckley's only studio album—but a fresh crop of listeners has been pairing it with videos on the TikTok; that's triggered an increase in listens on streaming services, where listening does count toward chart placement. Billboard reports the song notched 3.8 million US streams over the Jan. 16-22 tracking week.

Grace, which originally peaked at No. 82 in the US, went on to become a cult favorite and later a platinum seller. Buckley never produced a follow-up album. He drowned in 1997 at age 30 while swimming in the Mississippi River. The Guardian reports he's not the only '90s act riding TikTok's long tail: Radiohead's 1997 track "Let Down" also reached the charts for the first time this year. TikTok itself says the pattern is now the norm—its latest Year in Music report notes that most US and all UK No. 1 singles in 2025 had their moment on the app before topping the charts.