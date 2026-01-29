Chinese Whistleblower Scores a Rare Win in Asylum Case

An immigration judge on Wednesday granted asylum to a Chinese national who he said had a "well founded fear" of persecution if sent back to China after exposing human rights abuses there. Guan Heng, 38, applied for asylum after arriving in the US illegally in 2021. He has been in custody since being swept up in an immigration enforcement operation in August as part of a mass deportation campaign by the Trump administration. The Department of Homeland Security initially sought to deport Guan to Uganda, but dropped the plan in December after his plight raised public concerns and attracted attention on Capitol Hill, the AP reports.