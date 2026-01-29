Tim Walz: I'm Never Seeking Any Office Again

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hasn't just decided not to run for reelection . He's decided he's done as a political candidate, period. "I will never run for an elected office again," Walz said in an interview with MS NOW, reports NBC News . "Never again," he added when asked to clarify, per KARE 11 . "There are other ways to serve, and I'll find them." The declaration seems to put to rest speculation that the Democrats' VP candidate in 2024 was considering a presidential run in 2028.

Walz, 61, didn't specify what might come next for him after his current term expires. "Old white guys who are former governors tend to land on their feet," says the former teacher and congressman. Walz has been at odds with the White House lately over ICE tactics in Minneapolis as well as a welfare fraud investigation in his state. "Look, I recognize that I'm a lightning rod," he said of his political enemies, per Reuters. "I know they hate me personally, and they take it out on my constituents."