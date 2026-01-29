Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Aiming for a New Job

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is running for governor in Minnesota. The Democrat announced her campaign on Thursday, following Gov. Tim Walz's surprising announcement earlier this month that he would not seek a third term, reports the AP . "Minnesota, we've been through a lot," Klobuchar said in a video announcement , citing the the "3,000 ICE agents on our streets and in our towns, sent by an administration that relishes division;" the fatal shootings of two protesters; the assassination of a state lawmaker and her husband; a school shooting; and a statewide fraud scandal, per Politico .

"These times call for leaders who can stand up and not be rubber stamps of this administration—but who are also willing to find common ground and fix things in our state." Klobuchar's term in the Senate does not expire until 2030, notes NBC News. That raises the possibility that she would be in the position to appoint her own temporary replacement should she win the governorship in November. "I like my job in the Senate," Klobuchar said, "but I like my state more than any job."

The race is now shaping up to be one of the marquee contests on the ballot later this year, with Klobuchar's candidacy expected to bolster the odds that Democrats will retain the seat. A number of candidates already are campaigning on the GOP side, including MyPillow founder and staunch President Trump ally Mike Lindell. Klobuchar is widely seen as a moderate in the Senate. As for Walz, he says he's never running for office again.