New Video Shows Another Alex Pretti Incident With Feds

Alex Pretti was forcefully taken to the ground by federal immigration agents after kicking out the taillight of their vehicle during a Minneapolis protest 11 days before he was shot and killed by Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection officers, videos that emerged on Wednesday show. The Jan. 13 scuffle was captured in a pair of videos that show Pretti shouting an expletive at the federal officers and struggling with them, per the AP . His winter coat comes off when he's on the ground and he either breaks free or the officers let him go and he scurries away. When he turns his back to the camera, what appears to be a handgun is visible in his waistband. At no point do the videos show Pretti reaching for the gun, and it's unclear whether the federal agents saw it.

A person with knowledge of the incident confirmed to the AP that the man in the videos is Pretti and that he'd told his family of the confrontation. The new videos immediately rekindled the national debate about the death of Pretti, 37, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, posted one of the videos on X and commented, "Just a peaceful legal observer." However, Steve Schleicher, a Minneapolis-based attorney representing Pretti's parents, said the earlier altercation in no way justified the officers fatally shooting Pretti on Saturday.

"A week before Alex was gunned down in the street—despite posing no threat to anyone—he was violently assaulted by a group of [federal] agents," Schleicher said in a written statement. "Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex's killing." Homeland Security Investigations is reviewing the new videos and incident, a department rep said. It's not known if any of the officers involved were also there when Pretti was killed; it's also not clear if the Jan. 13 incident is the same one reported on previously, in which Pretti was said to have suffered a broken rib.

The new videos from the week prior to the shooting came from two sources. One, published by the Minnesota Star Tribune and later obtained by the AP, was taken by Max Shapiro, a witness who filmed the interaction. The second was by a crew for the News Movement, an online media outlet. Shapiro, a Minneapolis attorney, said he understands some will use the videos to try to vilify Pretti, but he noted that Pretti seemed like someone who cared deeply about what was happening to the people caught up in the Trump administration's deportation push. "I'm no immigration policy expert," Shapiro said. "But there has to be a better way to go about this." More here.