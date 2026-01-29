Illinois Deputy Who Shot Sonya Massey Gets 20 Years

The former deputy in Illinois who fatally shot Sonya Massey in her own home after she called 911 is going to prison. Sean Grayson, 31, was sentenced to 20 years on Thursday after his conviction of second-degree murder, reports the AP . While that was the maximum sentence, Grayson might serve closer to 10 years because of a state statute that gives day-for-day credit for good behavior, per NBC News . Still, Grayson might have received only probation, and Massey's family sounded pleased. Some family members cheered "Yes!" when the sentence was announced, and the judge admonished them.

In court, Grayson said he made "terrible decisions" and apologized for Massey's death. "I was very unprofessional that night," Grayson said. "She didn't deserve to be yelled and cussed at and called names. Nobody deserves that." The incident began when Massey called 911 on July 6, 2024, to report a possible prowler outside her home in Springfield. Grayson had been speaking to Massey, who had a history of mental health problems, in her home before the shooting. Prosecutors said Massey followed Grayson's order to put down a pot of hot water during their encounter, while the defense maintained that she intensified the confrontation and that Grayson believed she was about to throw boiling water at him.

Massey's killing drew protests and renewed scrutiny of police hiring practices, culminating in Illinois lawmakers passing the Sonya Massey Act, which tightens background checks for law enforcement applicants.