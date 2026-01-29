There's a New Face in California Governor's Race

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is jumping into California's already packed governor's race, arguing that his own party has been too absorbed with President Trump and not focused enough on problems at home.

The moderate Democrat and former tech entrepreneur is positioning himself as a blunt critic of the state's status quo on homelessness, crime, and the cost of living. Mahan, who leads Silicon Valley's largest city, tells Politico he's running because Democratic leaders have failed to offer "big solutions" on issues like mandatory addiction treatment and expanding shelter options. "It's a moment for someone who's a fighter for our values and a fixer of our problems," he says, insisting he is "different from every other candidate in this race." He accuses rivals of relying on a "tired playbook," either defining themselves against Trump or modeling themselves after him, instead of focusing on what he calls pragmatic fixes for California.