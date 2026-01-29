Resist, Minneapolis Mayor Tells Peers

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on his peers at a national gathering on Thursday to resist the Trump administration's anti-immigration tactics, warning that the cost of inaction could be high. "If we do not speak up, if we do not step up, it will be your city that is next," Frey said in a speech at the US Conference of Mayors' winter meeting in Washington, the New York Times reports. He received loud applause from the group as he accused the Trump administration of staging an "invasion" of his city, where two citizens have been killed this month by federal agents, per the Guardian.