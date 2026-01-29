Homan: 'Drawdown' Will Happen in Minneapolis

'I'm not here because the federal government has carried out this mission perfectly,' he says
Posted Jan 29, 2026 10:59 AM CST
Homan: 'Drawdown' Will Happen in Minneapolis
White House border czar Tom Homan holds a news conference at the Bishop Whipple Federal building on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 in Minneapolis.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

"I'm not here because the federal government has carried out this mission perfectly," White House border czar Tom Homan said at a news conference in Minneapolis on Thursday. Homan, who arrived in the city after Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino was reassigned, said there is a plan to reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota, but it will depend on cooperation from local authorities. Homan stressed: "We are not surrendering the president's mission on immigration enforcement." He said progress had been made in recent days and he would be "staying 'til the problem's gone."

  • Drawdown. "I have staff from CBP and from ICE working on a drawdown plan," Homan said, per the Minnesota Star Tribune. "What does that look like, based on the cooperation? What does that look like based on the targets we have left to find?" He later added: "My main focus now is drawdown, based upon the great conversations I've had with your state and local leaders."

  • "Targeted" operations. Homan said federal authorities will "conduct targeted enforcement operations targeting what we've done for decades," the Guardian reports. ICE has been criticized for tactics like raiding Home Depot parking lots. "President Trump and I, along with others in administration, have recognized that certain improvements could and should be made," he said. That's exactly what I'm doing here." He said "all operations will be targeted, but the prioritization are going to be criminal aliens, public safety threats, and national security threats," but added that deportation "is never off the table" for people in the country illegally.
  • Protests. Homan acknowledged that people have the right to protest immigration enforcement operations. "You have your First Amendment rights—I support that," he said. "You have the right to protest. I'm just asking to keep it peaceful." He warned, however, that there will be "zero tolerance" for people threatening or impeding law enforcement. CNN notes that his remarks were a "notable departure" from the language used by Bovino and Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem, who called protesters "agitators" and "insurrectionists."

  • "Hostile rhetoric." Homan said "hostile rhetoric" including threats against federal agents must stop. "I begged for the last two months on TV for the rhetoric to stop," he said. "I said in March, if the rhetoric didn't stop, there's going to be bloodshed, and there has been. I wish I wasn't right."
  • Cooperation. The AP reports that Homan stressed the need for jails to alert ICE to inmates who could be transferred to ICE custody and deported. "Give us access to illegal aliens, public safety threats in the safety and security of a jail," he said. He called it "common sense cooperation that lets us draw down on the number of people here," per the Star Tribune. Homan said that during talks with state officials, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison agreed that county jails could notify ICE of the release dates of "criminal public safety risks."
  • Good and Pretti. The Times reports that when asked about the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents, Homan said, "Do I have an opinion? Yeah. A personal opinion. I'm not going to share that with you." Earlier in the press conference, he said, "I don't want to see anybody die, not the officers, not members of the community, and not the targets of our operations."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X