Homan: 'Drawdown' Will Happen in Minneapolis

"I'm not here because the federal government has carried out this mission perfectly," White House border czar Tom Homan said at a news conference in Minneapolis on Thursday. Homan, who arrived in the city after Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino was reassigned, said there is a plan to reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota, but it will depend on cooperation from local authorities. Homan stressed: "We are not surrendering the president's mission on immigration enforcement." He said progress had been made in recent days and he would be "staying 'til the problem's gone."

Drawdown. "I have staff from CBP and from ICE working on a drawdown plan," Homan said, per the Minnesota Star Tribune. "What does that look like, based on the cooperation? What does that look like based on the targets we have left to find?" He later added: "My main focus now is drawdown, based upon the great conversations I've had with your state and local leaders."