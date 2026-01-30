Catherine O'Hara Is Dead at 71

The Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara has died, reports the AP . She was 71. Per a statement from her CAA agency, the Canadian native died at her Los Angeles home after a "brief illness." O'Hara was also known for her roles in the Home Alone franchise (she played the mom of Macaulay Culkin's character), Christopher Guest mockumentaries such as Best in Show and A Mighty Wind, and in the Beetlejuice films, per TMZ .

However, it was her star turn on Schitt's Creek as Moira Rose with fellow SCTV alum Eugene Levy that earned O'Hara a whole new generation of fans, as well as a 2020 Emmy for best actress; she'd already won a writing Emmy in the '80s for SCTV. She was nominated for two more Emmys last year, for her roles in The Last of Us and Seth Rogen's The Studio.

The New York Times notes that O'Hara—who was the sixth of seven children and born and raised in Toronto—was bestowed with the prestigious Order of Canada award from her home country in 2017. Us Weekly has compiled some photos of O'Hara through the years. O'Hara is survived by her husband and children, per People.