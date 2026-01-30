Oz's Claim of Hospice Fraud by Armenians Draws Complaint

The Democrat's office argues in the complaint that Oz "spewed baseless and racially charged allegations" that risked chilling participation in hospice and home care programs among the community targeted. His office said the claims caused harm by dampening business at the bakery shown in the video. "Mafia? There is no Armenian mafia going on here. We're just hardworking business owners," Movses Bislamyan, whose family-owned bakery appears in Oz's video, told KABC-TV. "I don't understand why he's mentioning just Armenians." Oz and the agency have not released details about the fraud he's talking about. Earlier in the week, Newsom acknowledged fraud exists but said the state has been working to stop it. "We've identified and cracked down on hospice fraud for years, taking real action to protect patients and taxpayers," he said in a statement.

Oz's video shows him visiting the Van Nuys neighborhood and pointing to a four-block radius that he says is home to 42 hospices, suggesting potential fraud. He references a business that he says was part of a $16 million fraud scheme. Oz describes the Armenian script on the businesses' signs while the camera pans to the bakery. "You notice the lettering and language behind me is of that dialect," says Oz, whose parents emigrated to the US from Turkey. Aram Hamparian of the Armenian National Committee of America said that Oz's comments invoke "easy stereotypes" and that his connections to Turkey are concerning. That nation's government does not acknowledge the killing and deportation of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 1900s, known as the Armenian genocide.