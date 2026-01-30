Colleagues who worked with Catherine O'Hara, the comedian and actress who died Friday at age 71, are paying tribute. They include costars on SCTV, Home Alone, Schitt's Creek, and other projects—and those who just admired her work. Also, fellow Canadians. Remembrances, per the AP , People , and the Hollywood Reporter , include: Meryl Streep : "Catherine O'Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed." Seth Rogan : "She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous … she made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it."

David Furnish: "She's kept me roaring with laughter for decades. From Lola Heatherton on SCTV in Canada in the 70's to Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek today—and all the roles in between. ... How brilliant to leave such a legacy of artistic excellence and laughter."

Ron Howard: "What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. ... She was simply growing more brilliant with each year."

Amy Sedaris: "Catherine O'Hara was such an inspiration to me. ... So so original."

Mike Myers: "It is a very sad day for comedy and for Canada. She was one of the greatest comedy artists in history."

Sarah Polley: "She was the kindest and the classiest. How could she also have been the funniest person in the world? And she was at the very top of her game."

Michael Buble: "She set the bar for what it means to represent your country with excellence and grace and all without ever losing warmth or humility."

Rita Wilson: "A woman who was authentic and truthful in all she did."