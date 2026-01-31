NC Could See More Snow Than It's Seen in 30 Years

A fast-strengthening winter storm is set to lash the East Coast this weekend, with forecasters warning of heavy snow, dangerous wind, and coastal flooding from the Carolinas to New England. The system, dubbed Winter Storm Gianna by the Weather Channel , is expected to intensify into a so-called bomb cyclone and a nor'easter by Sunday. Eastern North Carolina is projected to see some of the worst impacts, with more than a foot of snow possible and conditions that may reach blizzard levels, including sustained strong winds and sharply reduced visibility. If those snow totals are reached, it would be the region's heaviest snowfall in more than 30 years. Power outages, hazardous travel, and severe cold, which the AP notes could stretch as far south as Florida, could linger for days after the storm departs.

Winter storm warnings and advisories now stretch across parts of the Southeast, including the Southern Appalachians, with up to 9 inches of snow already reported in the North Carolina mountains, per TWC. Snow is spreading into cities such as Georgia's Atlanta and Savannah; Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; Charleston and Columbia in South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Wilmington, Delaware. By Saturday night, the storm will be strengthening along the Southeast coast, bringing snow as far south as the South Carolina Lowcountry and eastern Georgia. Roads in affected areas could become impassable through at least Monday morning.

Along the coast, wind gusts could reach 70mph in eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia, producing possible blizzard conditions and downing trees and power lines. Coastal flooding is expected at high tide from the northern Outer Banks through the Virginia Tidewater and into parts of New England, with the worst likely early Sunday, compounded by higher tides associated with the full moon. New England's snow impacts now look more limited, mainly to southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket, where 3 to 6 inches are possible. Strong winds could still create whiteout conditions. The Washington Post offers a city-by-city forecast for 12 metropolitan areas set to be hit the hardest.