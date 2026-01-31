After IVF Implant and Birth, a Lawsuit

A Florida couple says the baby they brought home in December isn't biologically theirs, and they're taking things to court to find out whose she is. In a lawsuit against the Fertility Center of Orlando and doctor Milton McNichol, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills say they created and froze three embryos through the clinic, and that one they believed was theirs was transferred to Score last April, per People . The white couple welcomed a daughter, Shea, on Dec. 11. They tell the court they immediately noticed she didn't resemble either of them; genetic testing later indicated Shea isn't related to either parent, according to their attorney.

"Our clients are falling more and more in love with their baby every day," a member of their legal team tells ABC 7 Chicago. Score and Mills say the same, asserting, "We love our little girl," per a statement cited by FOX 35 Orlando. They also say they're not seeking money, per People. Instead, the lawsuit aims to identify Shea's genetic parents and learn what happened to the embryos they produced—amid fears that another family may be unknowingly raising their biological child. They also worry, they say, that Shea could one day be removed from their custody and placed with her genetic parents.

And indeed, experts say that Florida law would generally favor the baby's genetic parents over the person who gave birth, per FOX 35. The clinic previously posted, then removed, a statement online saying it was cooperating with an investigation into an "error" that led to the birth of a child not genetically related to one of its patients, the Orlando Sentinel reports. An attorney for the clinic says it can't disclose patients' health information or force anyone to undergo DNA testing. The couple's lawyer says a court has now ordered relevant information to be submitted to a judge, who will decide what can be shared; a key hearing had been set for Friday. The clinic and McNichol haven't yet commented while the case is pending.